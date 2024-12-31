Action Figure Toys Market Is Likely To Expand US$ 15.3 Billion At 5.3% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Action Figure Toys Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Material type, by Age group

By material type, the plastic-based action figure toys led in terms of market share and are expected to gain market share in the market forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The action figure toys market was valued at $9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:The reason for the popularity of action figure toys is that it is a highly competitive market. As a result, there are numerous companies that manufacture these toys, and each one is competing to gain a stronger foothold in the market. This means that prices are kept low due to which the customers are benefitted as they can get these items at affordable rates. These products are sold all over the world and are in high demand. Hence, there is plenty of scope for expansion in this market. Moreover, people all over the world enjoy purchasing and collecting action figure toys which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.Engaged players in the industry are striving to make more environment-conscious decisions about their product portfolio, especially in terms of action figure toy packaging. It includes window box packaging, carded bubble packaging, PVC packaging, and tube packaging. The players are focusing on minimalistic usage of plastic in their products resulting in the action figure toys market trends. A plethora of initiatives has been launched in the past few years ranging from adopting recycled packaging materials and minimal packaging to adopting bio-based plastics instead of their petroleum counterpart. Furthermore, the actual figure is made of a more durable plastic resin, such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Softer plastics and nylon are appropriate for costume components such as body suits, capes, and face masks. To decorate the figure, acrylic paints are used in a variety of colors. Miniature electronic components that provide light and sound effects may be found in more elaborate toys.Procure Complete Report (246 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @The global action figure toys industry has been impacted profoundly amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus. The outbreak was first witnessed in China resulting in a lockdown and the ceasing of production activities across the world. The demand for toys is expected to slightly taper globally, owing to supply chain disruptions and the closure of playgroup schools, kids' play centers, and entertainment across the world.The global action figure toys market is segmented into material type, age group, gender, sales channel, and region. By material type, the market is classified into plastic-based, silicon-based, and others. By age group, it is studied across up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years. By gender, it is distributed into boys-related, girls-related, and neutral. By sales channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels, and others. Some of the key players profiled in the action figure toys market analysis include Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., LEGO System A/S, Spin Master, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, McFarlane Toys, National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Hot Toys Limited, Square Enix, and Kotobukiya.Key findingsRegion-wise action figure toys market size is anticipated to grow in Asia-Pacific at a robust CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.By material type, the plastic-based action figure toys led in terms of market share in 2021, and are expected to gain market share in the action figure toys market forecast period.As per gender, the boys-related action figure toys market share is leading in terms of market share and is predicted to dominate the same in the coming years.Depending on age group, the 5 to 10 years segment accounted for about two-fi share of the action figure toys market in 2021, and is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of sales channel, action figure toys market growth in the online channels segment is expected to gain market share in the coming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying @Reasons to Buy this Action Figure Toys Market Report:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

