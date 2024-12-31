Scott Leune Education Announces Strategic Partnerships For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott
Leune Education is proud to announce its 2025 lineup of sponsors, a distinguished group of industry-leading organizations dedicated to supporting dental professionals in achieving excellence. These sponsors represent a diverse range of solutions, from cutting-edge technology to real estate, marketing, and financial services, aligning perfectly with Scott
Leune Education's mission to provide unmatched resources and guidance to entrepreneurial dental professionals all over the world.
The 2025 sponsors include:
Dental Health Products
Curve
Pearl
Dental Intelligence
Reach
Biehl Dental Cabinets
CEDR HR Solutions
CARR Real Estate
DentalMarketing
Lean Dental Design
ZenOne
PPO Profits
IT Harbor
Dental Warranty
Eskow Law Group
HDA Accounting
Huntington Bank
Provide
Dr. Scott Leune, founder of Scott Leune Education and a recognized leader in dental practice management, shared his excitement about this year's partnerships:
"Our sponsors play a pivotal role in empowering dental professionals to reach new heights. Each organization brings unique value, aligning with our vision to provide the tools and strategies needed to build thriving, patient-focused practices. I'm thrilled to work alongside such innovative and trusted companies in 2025."
Scott Leune Education remains committed to delivering exceptional learning opportunities through its seminars, coaching programs, and industry collaborations. These partnerships will ensure dental professionals have access to premier resources and solutions tailored to their needs. The sponsors will be featured at Scott Leune Education's 2025 seminars, events, webinars, and podcast, providing attendees with opportunities to connect directly with these industry leaders.
For more information about Scott Leune's Practice Mastery seminars and webinars, or to subscribe to his podcast, visit .
About Dr. Scott Leune
Dr. Scott Leune is a distinguished leader in the dental industry, having launched over 200 dental startups and supported more than 20,000 dentists worldwide. Recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry, Dr. Leune has dedicated his career to helping dental professionals achieve personal and financial success. Through his Practice Mastery Seminars and consulting services, he offers a proven path to building and managing successful dental practices.
About the Practice Mastery Seminars
Dr. Leune's Practice Mastery Seminars are tailored to provide comprehensive guidance on all aspects of dental practice management. Whether focusing on the design and startup phase or navigating the complexities of practice scaling, these seminars offer invaluable insights and strategies that have helped thousands of dentists across the country build the practice of their dreams, achieve financial independence, and provide exceptional patient care.
Media Contact:
Scott Mortier
Chief Revenue Officer
Scott Leune Education, LLC
Phone: 773-255-4095
Email: [email protected]
