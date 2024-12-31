Sonakshi, Zaheer Celebrate Their Engagement With Exciting Adventure

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating two years of her engagement with her husband Zaheer Iqbal by jumping off a plane.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a in which she could be seen enjoying the thrill of skydiving. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“On 30th Dec 2022 we got engaged... 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!!! Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note, can't wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!! Happy new year everyone!! Make it your best (sic)”.

Sonakshi's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' co-star Manisha Koirala took to the comments section, and wrote,“Wooooohoooo you guys hv fulfilled my dream of skydiving!!!! Way to go (sic)”.

Actress Huma Qureshi commented,“Can't believe u made her do it”.

Earlier, the actress saw the Boxing Day test between India and Australia in Melbourne. The actress was seen among the humongous crowd of fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sonakshi took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared several videos of herself in which she could be seen cheering for team India. One of the videos posted by the actress also shows her husband Zaheer Iqbal playing cricket with the kids on the ground during the break.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon 'Dabangg', Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan's home production 'Notebook'. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Zaheer is an actor, and made his debut in 2019. His father Iqbal Ratansi has businesses in jewellery and real estate, and is a childhood friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which explains Zaheer making his debut with 'Notebook', produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' The two have previously worked together in the film 'Double XL', which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, 'Blockbuster'.