UAE’S 2024 Infrastructure Milestones: Nuclear Energy And Mega Projects Drive Growth

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made significant strides in its infrastructure sector throughout 2024, launching a series of transformative projects aimed at bolstering economic growth and fostering development across various industries. A cornerstone of these advancements is the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which has achieved full operational status with the commencement of commercial operations for Unit 4. This milestone enables the plant to generate 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity annually, supplying up to 25% of the nation's electricity needs with clean, carbon-free energy.

The Barakah Plant's full operational capacity represents the largest decarbonization effort in the UAE and the region, positioning the country ahead of its 2030 climate commitments. The 22.4 million tonnes of annual carbon emissions prevented by the plant are equivalent to removing 4.6 million cars from the roads each year, contributing significantly to the nation's environmental goals.

In addition to advancements in nuclear energy, the UAE has embarked on several ambitious infrastructure projects set to transform its urban landscape and enhance its global standing. One such project is the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Approved in April 2024, the expansion includes the construction of a new passenger terminal, with plans to make it the largest airport in the world, capable of handling up to 260 million passengers upon completion. This development underscores Dubai's commitment to becoming a leading global hub for travel and commerce.

Another transformative initiative is“The Spine,” a 40-mile-long futuristic motorway in Dubai designed to incorporate robo-trams, shopping malls, and one million trees to support sustainable transportation. This project aims to replace the busy Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, fostering smoother commutes and greener energy use as part of Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The UAE's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure is further evidenced by the approval of significant investments in various sectors. Abu Dhabi, for instance, has approved infrastructure projects worth $18 billion in the first quarter of 2024, focusing on housing, education, and tourism. These investments are crucial for supporting the UAE's long-term economic strategy and enhancing public services.

In the realm of transportation, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract worth 20.5 billion dirhams ($5.6 billion) for the construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line. This project includes a metro line extending 30 kilometers with 14 stations, further enhancing the city's public transportation network and reducing traffic congestion.

The UAE's construction industry is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts indicating a 5.6% expansion in real terms in 2024. This growth is supported by improving economic conditions and public and private sector investments in major projects across transportation, energy, and housing sectors. The commercial construction sector is expected to expand by 6.6% in real terms, driven by a recovery in tourism activities and investments in the hospitality sector.

These infrastructure developments are complemented by the UAE's focus on sustainability and environmental conservation. Projects such as the Jebel Ali Beach development in Dubai, set to become the longest public open beach in the country, emphasize environmental conservation and recreational facilities, including turtle rehabilitation centers and mangrove ecosystems.

Abu Dhabi has announced plans to build the world's second Sphere entertainment complex, modeled after the first Sphere in Las Vegas. This project aims to enhance Abu Dhabi's distinction as a tourist destination, contributing to the diversification of the UAE's economy.

via UAE's 2024 Infrastructure Milestones: Nuclear Energy and Mega Projects Drive Growth