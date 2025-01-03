Drone Attack On Kyiv: Debris Falls In Holosiivskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Shahed strike drone attack on Kyiv has resulted in debris falling in the city's Holosiivskyi district.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Due to the enemy attack, debris reportedly fell in the Holosiivskyi district. All services are heading to the scene," Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the administration, wrote.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later provided updates, confirming there was no fire at the site.

"There is no fire in the Holosiivskyi district, where the drone debris fell. Services are examining the scene," he posted on Telegram .