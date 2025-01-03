Drone Attack On Kyiv: Fire Breaks Out In Darnytskyi District
Date
1/3/2025 12:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from a downed Russian Shahed strike drone caused a fire in a residential area of Kyiv's Darnytskyi district during an overnight attack.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"There are no casualties in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, where UAV debris fell," he wrote.
The Kyiv City Military Administration earlier reported that the fire broke out in a private house in the Darnytskyi district due to falling drone debris.
"Rescuers extinguished the fire, and investigations are ongoing to confirm whether there are any casualties," the post said.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN03012025000193011044ID1109051316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.