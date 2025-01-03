Drone Attack On Kyiv: Fire Breaks Out In Darnytskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from a downed Russian Shahed strike drone caused a fire in a residential area of Kyiv's Darnytskyi district during an overnight attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"There are no casualties in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, where UAV debris fell," he wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration earlier reported that the fire broke out in a private house in the Darnytskyi district due to falling drone debris.

"Rescuers extinguished the fire, and investigations are ongoing to confirm whether there are any casualties," the post said.

