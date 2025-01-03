Over Thousand Expert Teams Replace Msecs In Ukraine Minister Of Health

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than a thousand expert teams have been established in 209 healthcare facilities, employing over 4,500 doctors.

This was announced by of Viktor Liashko during a visit to Ternopil region, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"In 209 healthcare facilities, more than a thousand expert teams have been formed, involving over 4,500 doctors. But this is an ongoing process. Teams will continue to be created. Our key goal is to ensure that the review period for cases does not exceed 30 days," Liashko stated.

Each healthcare facility that creates a team will receive funding from the Program of Medical Guarantees. According to the Minister, starting in the second quarter, the Ministry of Health will assess the workload on these teams. Based on this assessment, funding for healthcare facilities will be calculated to compensate doctors who, in addition to their regular duties, act as experts evaluating individuals' functionality.

by

During his visit to Ternopil region, Liashko inspected how an expert team operates at the regional oncology center.

"Today, the team reviewed cases and entered data into the electronic system. The work is gaining momentum. The system has not stalled. Teams are functioning. Everyone who needs an assessment of their functionality will receive one," Liashko assured.

According to the Director of the Healthcare Department of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Ternopil region has established 46 teams tasked with evaluating individuals' daily functionality. These teams involve 168 doctors across 12 healthcare facilities. Additional teams will be created if necessary.

As reported by Ukrinform, expert medical teams have already received over 40,000 cases previously delayed by the MSECs.