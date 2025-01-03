Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Four Russian T-62 Tanks Near Chasiv Yar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Rarog unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo destroyed four T-62 tanks used by Russian forces in their assault on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region

The 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces shared a respective on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The fighters also destroyed three BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles. Our FPV drones left no chance for the enemy's equipment," the report said.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, said on December 29 that the situation in Chasiv Yar remained stable. Russian troops have been attempting to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal while scaling down their efforts to capture the refractory materials plant in the area.