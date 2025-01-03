Syria Interested In Flour, Oil, Sugar And Meat Supplies From Ukraine Koval

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Syria has shown interest in importing a range of essential goods from Ukraine, including wheat, flour, oil, sugar, and meat products, particularly chicken and cattle.

Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval said this in an appearance on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I delivered a report to the President of Ukraine. We were tasked with transforming our program to support the Syrian people into a long-term initiative. The goal is to create a predictable and stable food system in collaboration with international partners. As a country enduring war, we understand the critical importance of ensuring food security," the minister said.

Koval said that following his visit to Syria, he identified the products most urgently needed by local residents.

In particular, Syria is interested in supplies from Ukraine not only of wheat, but also of flour, oil, sugar, and meat products, especially chicken and cattle, due to the difficult situation with the livestock in this country.

Koval also visited neighboring Lebanon during the trip and noted that both countries share similar struggles with food shortages.

The minister stressed that supporting Ukrainian farmers has broader global implications. "When a Ukrainian farmer receives assistance or grows products, this also helps countries in need of food," he said.

Earlier reports said that as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program, in cooperation with the UN World Food Program (WFP), 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour had been sent to Syria.

Photo credit: Vitalii Koval / Facebook