Govee Partners With IDC To Discuss The Impact Of Smart Lighting And The Future Of Smart Living In A New Whitepaper

According to the IDC 2024-2028 Global Smart Lighting Devices Forecast, smart lighting is gaining increasing popularity among consumers worldwide, driven by its convenience, impact on home efficiency, security applications, and entertainment capabilities. By 2028, global shipments of smart lighting devices are expected to surpass $5 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.

In the new report, research highlights that recent advancements in smart lighting technology gives consumers the tools to uniquely personalize their home environments. Through innovative features like mood lighting, scene creation, and customizable profiles, smart lighting offers individuals the opportunity to have their homes behave intuitively with their daily lives, and meet their day-to-day preferences.

The forces driving growth in the smart lighting industry suggest that increasingly, consumers are looking for new levels of immersion, ambiance and customization in their indoor and outdoor spaces. Things like energy efficiency, aesthetic versatility, accessibility, customization and control and more are guiding consumer purchases as they place more emphasis on how they want their homes to feel.

Colored Lighting: Promotes Physical and Psychological Well-Being

When consumers bring alternative smart and colored lighting into their homes, they are often doing more for themselves than home decor. They are taking steps to regulate the body within the home, neutralizing the effects of standard home lighting that can be harsh and unpleasant, both physically and psychologically.



The new report suggests that when consumers incorporate colored lighting into their homes, it can help improve both functionality and emotional well-being. This is because warm lighting promotes relaxation and social connection, while standard, cool lighting - often found in homes by default - boosts alertness and focus. Additionally, circadian lighting systems, which mimic natural light cycles, support better sleep and reduce stress.

Key players in the smart lighting industry, like Govee, are capitalizing on these new findings by developing new solutions with advanced technologies such as RGBICWW and its proprietary LumenBlend TM. These technologies seamlessly integrate warm white and dynamic colored lighting to ensure a refined and precise experience.

Govee smart lighting not only offers visually striking lighting designs, but also allows users to effortlessly customize their lighting to suit their moods, in-and-out of home schedule, and daily preferences with Govee's Dreamview

technology.

Govee at CES 2025: Bring Color to Daily Life

Govee is dedicated to enhancing every corner of the home and Bring Color to Daily Life with vibrant ambient lighting. By creating connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, Govee strives to make everyday moments more vibrant and enjoyable.

"As the demand for personalized and immersive home experiences continues to grow, Govee stands as a global leader in smart ambient lighting innovation, shaping how people interact with their living spaces," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "With our products now available in over 80 countries and more than 30 million App installations worldwide, we are committed to empowering users with intuitive lighting solutions that inspire creativity, enhance well-being, and bring people closer to the moments that matter most."

CES 2025 attendees will be the first to explore the latest from Govee at the Venetian Expo, booth #51916. At Govee's booth, discover how including how elevated smart ambient lighting enhances everyday living through creativity, connection, and more.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Lights Can Be Fun," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

