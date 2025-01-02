Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Attempting To Murder Sister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a December Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder his sister in September 2023.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder on September 12 and handed him a 12-year prison term.

However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to eight years because the victim dropped charges against her brother.

Court papers said the victim and the defendant were at their family's home when an argument ensued.

"The defendant grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim once in the back," court documents said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the stabbing incident due to medical intervention.

The defendant did not contest his verdict at a higher court

The Criminal Court's attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the eight-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court tribunal comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Hammad Ghzawi, Mahmoud Shreiri, Nayef Samarat, and Mohamad Khashashneh.