Jordan, Egypt Renew Electric Power Exchange Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) on Thursday renewed their electric power exchange agreement.

The agreement, which extends from January 1 to December 31, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

NEPCO General Manager Sofian Bataineh and EETC Chairperson Mona Rizk signed the agreement in the presence of of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh.

Kharabsheh highlighted the importance of the agreement in improving electricity reliability and advancing energy infrastructure between Jordan and Egypt.

He noted that the collaboration serves as a "model" for regional power grid interconnection projects, which have been ongoing for 25 years.

Both sides stressed that the contract underscores their shared commitment to advancing energy systems, supporting regional electrical integration, and ensuring the stability of power grids.

They also highlighted the role of the agreement in promoting renewable energy use and ensuring continued coordination to enhance interconnection projects, including increasing the capacity of the existing electrical link.

Feasibility studies for this upgrade are underway to support sustainable development and boost energy security in the two countries and the region, Petra added.

Jordan and Egypt have been exchanging electric power via a submarine cable operating at 400 kilovolts since 1999.

This 13-kilometre cable runs across the Gulf of Aqaba with a capacity of 500 megawatts.

The connection is part of the Eight-Country Interconnection Project, which includes Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Libya and Turkey, according to Petra.