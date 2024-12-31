Fighting escalates in northern Syria, resulting in deaths of 31 fighters from both sides

(MENAFN) Fighting has intensified in northern Syria, resulting in the deaths of 31 fighters from both sides since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. On Monday, clashes in the Manbij area and city led to the death of seven fighters from pro-Türkiye factions. The observatory reported that Kurdish fighters had recently infiltrated the area, which has been under the control of pro-Turkish factions since early December. The continued hostilities highlight the region's fragile security situation as various forces vie for control.



Further battles erupted on the Tishrin Dam and Qarqozak Bridge axes, east of Aleppo, within the Manbij region. These clashes left 13 members of pro-Turkish factions and two fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dead, according to the observatory. Earlier on Sunday, six pro-Turkish fighters killed three SDF members in separate fighting in the countryside of Manbij. The SDF later announced successful operations targeting Turkish forces, destroying two radar devices, a jamming system, and an armored vehicle near the Qarqozak Bridge.



The SDF continues to maintain control over extensive areas in northeastern Syria, including parts of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, particularly along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. These territories fall under the autonomous Kurdish-led administration established early in the Syrian conflict when government forces withdrew from large portions of the region. The area remains strategically important and is a focal point of ongoing tensions between local and regional forces.



Despite the escalating violence, the U.S. Department of Defense stated that the ceasefire between Türkiye and the SDF in Manbij and its surrounding areas "is still holding." However, the situation on the ground tells a different story, as reports of clashes and casualties suggest the agreement is under significant strain. The ongoing fighting underscores the complex dynamics in northern Syria, where ceasefires are often fragile and difficult to enforce.

