Softaken Launched Updated OST File Recovery With Additional Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softaken Software is one of the most reliable and effective software service providers in the field of email recovery, email export and import, email backup, data recovery, email conversion and migration, and databases. Softaken has launched an updated version of one of the most efficient tools to fix corrupt OST files, Softaken OST Recovery. This software is in the Email/Data Recovery category.



The Softaken OST File Recovery is the most advanced option that can securely restore & fix corrupt OST files created by Microsoft Outlook or Exchange. As well as, this advanced software simply recovers all the damaged OST file items like emails, attachments, contacts, and others. This Recovery tool for OST files has a simple GUI that is very helpful for technical or non-technical users. This application maintains the integrity of data and has excellent features for saving the file in other formats or uploading to a cloud server for ease for users.



Advanced Features of the OST File Recovery Software



1. This software is very helpful to repair corrupt OST files that were created by MS Outlook.

2. Simply restore OST File items like emails, contacts, attachments, and others.

3. Supports OST files of any size and saves in multiple file formats like PST, MBOX, MSG, EML, etc.

4. Users can view the recovering database items after scanning the OST file.

5. Option available for importing OST file emails in IMAP Server.

6. Supportable with Windows 11 and all the below versions.



Softaken Software has launched the updated Softaken OST Recovery software that can simply recover/restore damaged OST files. It is an advanced software that comes with high-end technology and the latest features. This software is the most recommended solution by professionals as well as customers in the last few months. The Softaken software team added many new updated features in this software to provide some additional new and unique solutions that the user can use as per their needs. This software has an easy-to-understand user interface, and everyone can simply operate this tool on any Windows system. This software is one of the safest and most secure solutions in the data recovery field.



Software Availability



This Softaken OST Recovery software is available as a demo to test and a full version. The trial version only allows users to preview can recover a few emails to check its working. However, the fully licensed version is paid and works without any limitations.



