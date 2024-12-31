Patronship Of Indo-Philippines Film And Cultural Forum Presented To H.E. Josel Francisco Ignacio

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – December 15, 2024, The Indo-Philippines and Cultural Forum proudly conferred its Patronship upon His Excellency Josel Francisco Ignacio, Ambassador of the Philippines to India, during the 17th Global Film Festival held at Marwah Film City, Noida. The honor recognizes the Ambassador's extensive contributions to fostering international relations and cultural diplomacy.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and founder of the Indo-Philippines Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his admiration for the Ambassador's leadership and vision.“It is an honor to present the Patronship to His Excellency Josel Francisco Ignacio. His distinguished career and dedication to diplomacy embody the essence of this Forum, which aims to strengthen bonds between India and the Philippines through art and culture,” said Dr. Marwah.



Ambassador Ignacio brings to this role a wealth of experience spanning nearly 27 years in diplomatic service. Since embarking on his foreign service career in 1997, the Ambassador has demonstrated exceptional expertise across diverse portfolios, including political-security affairs, regional diplomacy, and socio-cultural collaboration.



Key milestones of his illustrious career include:



1-Early leadership roles supporting overseas Filipino workers and advancing socio-cultural and human rights initiatives within multilateral bodies such as the United Nations.

2-Representing the Philippines as a diplomat in Vienna, Tokyo, and Shanghai, strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties.

3-Serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Manila.

With a deep understanding of regional dynamics, Ambassador Ignacio has been instrumental in fostering stronger Asian ties, particularly through his leadership in Northeast Asia affairs and his tenure as Consul General in Shanghai. His current posting in India marks his fourth foreign assignment and underscores his commitment to enhancing Philippines-India relations.



Ambassador Ignacio holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of the Philippines and an A.B. Classical and Philosophy degree from San Carlos Seminary. A lifelong learner, he also participated in the prestigious International Visitor Program on Preventive Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution organized by the U.S. Department of State in 2001.



On receiving the Patronship, Ambassador Ignacio expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating,“It is a privilege to be associated with this significant initiative that celebrates the 75 years of friendship between the Philippines and India. The Indo-Philippines Film and Cultural Forum will serve as a bridge, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration through the powerful medium of art and culture.”



The Patronship marks a new milestone for the Forum, which is set to host various cultural and cinematic events, bringing the two nations closer and contributing to a shared legacy of cooperation.



