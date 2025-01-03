Saudi Arabia Chosen To Host 2024 FIFA World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Federation (FIFA) has announced that Saudi Arabia, as the uncontested candidate, has officially been chosen as the host for the 2034 World Cup.

FIFA made the official announcement during an extraordinary meeting held yesterday (Wednesday, December 12), where it confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host for the 2034 World Cup.

In a session of the International Football Federation held in Zurich, Saudi Arabia was named the host for the 2034 without the need for a vote.

This marks the second time the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, congratulated Saudi Arabia on this achievement in an interview with Al Arabiya and predicted that“the Saudis will once again astonish the world.”

The decision to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup has not only been a significant milestone for the country but also a major development for the Middle East's position in the global football landscape. This move reflects FIFA's growing interest in expanding the reach of football to different regions of the world.

The hosting of the World Cup will likely bring significant investments in infrastructure and sports development to Saudi Arabia, further enhancing its role in global sports. As the tournament draws closer, the expectations are high for the Kingdom to showcase its capabilities and potentially set a new standard for World Cup events.

