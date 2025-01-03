Qatar Sends Second Humanitarian Aid Shipment To Syria

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Qatar's of Foreign Affairs has announced that the second humanitarian aid flight from the country has arrived in Damascus on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

According to a statement from the ministry, the aircraft delivered 31 tons of food and two ambulances to Syria. This marks the second aid shipment from Qatar to Syria in recent days.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Doha will continue its humanitarian support to the Syrian people.

Qatar has been one of the countries actively supporting Syria, playing a significant role in providing urgent assistance during recent humanitarian and economic crises.

This development comes at a time when the situation in Syria remains dire, with millions still displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian aid. Qatar's continued efforts to provide relief to Syrians highlight the importance of international cooperation in addressing the needs of vulnerable populations.

In addition to food and medical supplies, Qatar's aid also includes the provision of ambulances, emphasizing the ongoing need for healthcare infrastructure and emergency services in Syria. The country's consistent support aligns with its broader foreign policy of humanitarian outreach and regional solidarity.

International efforts, like those from Qatar, play a crucial role in alleviating some of the suffering caused by the prolonged conflict.

The humanitarian aid is a beacon of hope for many Syrians, offering at least temporary relief from the ongoing hardship they face.

