Tamil Nadu News: ED Searches DMK MP Kathir Anand's Residence In Vellore Over Tax Evasion Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate (ED ) on January 3 is conducting searches at the residence of DMK MP Kathir Anand in Vellore, according to a report by India Today.

The searches were conducted at Anand's residence and other locations connected to the politician in Vellore , Tamil Nadu, it added. Further, the premises of his close associates are also being searched.

The ED action is based on a 2019 Income Tax prosecution case of alleged tax evasion, where ₹11.48 crore cash was seized from locations linked to the DMK leader, the report added.

In April 2019, IT officials raided Anand's close associates, other DMK leader Pooncholai Srinivasan and his cousin Damodharan, and seized ₹10 crore allegedly intended for voter distribution. Based on this, the election accounts officer filed a case against Anand, Srinivasan and Damodharan with the Katpadi police station.

Earlier in September 2024, Anand also appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Court in relation to the cash-for-votes case, the report added. In 2019, then President Ram Nath Kovind had annulled the Vellore Lok Sabha election results in the aftermath of the cash-for-votes allegations. The annullment came based on the Election Commission of India (EC) recommendation after the unaccounted cash for seized from locations connected to Anand.

“Accepting the recommendation of the Election Commission dated 14 April 2019, President has rescinded the election to Vellore parliamentary constituency, Tamil Nadu,” the Election Commission said. It was probably the first time a Lok Sabha contest has been cancelled following a seizure of money.

Anand is the son of senior DMK leader Durai Murugan, who is also the state Water Resources Minister.

He won the Vellore LS seat in a re-election on August 5, 2019 with a narrow margin of 8,141 votes against AIADMK's AC Shanmugham. He also won the seat in the 2024 LS elections against Shanmugham with a wide margin of 2,15,702 votes.

According to data by EC, the total electorate of Vellore is estimated to be over 14.3 lakh out of which more than 64,000 are projected to be between the age of 18-19 years.