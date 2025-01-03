Kraven The Hunter OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Marvel Superhero Movie Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marvel Kraven The Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, is currently playing in theatres. Fans are now eagerly waiting to know when they can watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, the film tells the origin story of Kraven, one of Marvel's most iconic villains. The storyline follows Kraven's transformation into the world's greatest and most feared hunter, driven by his tumultuous relationship with his gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff, played by Russell Crowe. The cast also features Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott and Alessandro Nivola.

Kraven the Hunter: PVOD Release Date

After its theatrical run, Kraven The Hunter, part of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Spider-Man movie universe, is expected to arrive on premium video on demand (PVOD). Based on Sony's typical release schedule, the movie might debut on PVOD around January 24 or January 28, as per Forbes.

Sony often follows a six-week window between theatrical and PVOD releases, as seen with its recent films like Venom: The Last Dance and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Kraven the Hunter: OTT release date

Thanks to Sony's agreement with Netflix, Kraven The Hunter will stream on the OTT platform following its PVOD release. Sony usually maintains a 90-day gap between a movie's theatrical release and its debut on Netflix . If this pattern continues, fans can expect to watch Kraven The Hunter on Netflix by March 13, Forbes added.

The R-rated film is a standalone addition to Sony's Spider-Man universe, which includes hits like Venom and Morbius. Released in Indian theatres on January 1, Kraven The Hunter has received attention for its intense storyline and powerful performances.