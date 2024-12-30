Kuwaiti Athletes Bag 41 Medals At Arab Weightlifting Tourney, Qatar Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's have snatched 41 different medals in total: 13, gold, 10 silver and 18 bronze, in Qatar International Cup and the Arab Weightlifting Championship for men and women, which concluded on Monday in Qatar.

Kuwait's male and female team have 11 gold, nine silver and 18 bronze, in addition to two and one silver won by Kuwaiti Abrar Al-Fahad.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the sidelines of a closing ceremony, head of Kuwaiti Weightlifting Federation Talal Al-Jassar said partaking in such events contribute to improving the skills of athletes and develop the game.

He thanked Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and acting head of Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah for backing sports in Kuwait.

Participation in the event came in line with serious preparations made by the federation to develop the game and boost Kuwait's position on international and regional arenas, Al-Jassar added.

Winning these varied medals is evidence of the successful plan set to upgrade this game in Kuwait, and enable players to win further medals and titles, he noted.

Kuwait's senior female team were honored in the ceremony for having second and fourth positions in Qatar International Cup and the Arab Weightlifting Championship for men and women respectively. (end)

