The Goolwind Tales 1

Magic, Mystery, and Adventure Await: The Goolwind Tales Launches with Book One in a Thrilling New Children's Fantasy Series

Step into a world where magic shimmers, danger lurks, and two young heroes rise to the challenge! The Goolwind Tales: Book One introduces readers to Avaleigh and Hayden, two brave siblings who embark on an extraordinary journey through the epic realm of Goolwind in search of their missing parents and an ancient tome of lost power. Perfect for young fantasy lovers, this new children's series promises adventure, heart, and a touch of magic on every page.When Avaleigh and Hayden's parents disappear while seeking the legendary Book of Power, the siblings-gifted magic casters-set out to find them. Their quest takes them beyond the safety of their homeland, the Kingdom of Essend, and into a world filled with fantastical monsters, mystical beasts, and sinister creatures of the undead. But Avaleigh and Hayden have a secret advantage: thanks to their unique bloodline, they can see Tremors of Power-magical currents that help them enhance their abilities and glimpse visions of the past and future.As they navigate the four kingdoms of Goolwind, where each realm specializes in different types of magic, Avaleigh and Hayden discover that their journey is more dangerous than they ever imagined. Something dark is stirring in Essend, and the shadows threaten to consume everything they love.With courage, wit, and the bond of family, Avaleigh and Hayden must face mysteries that could change the world-and themselves-forever.Highlights of The Goolwind Tales:.A Kid-Friendly Epic Adventure: Perfect for middle-grade readers who love magic and action..Unique World-Building: Explore Goolwind's four magical kingdoms, each with its own secrets..Siblings in the Spotlight: Avaleigh and Hayden's bond and bravery are at the heart of the story..Mystical Creatures: From imaginative monsters to undead nightmares, adventure awaits at every turn, and even comes with a monster glossary.Full Color PrintAbout the Author:Ricky Hayes crafts captivating stories that spark young imaginations, blending magic, adventure, and the power of family bonds. The Goolwind Tales series invites readers to dream big, explore new worlds, and embrace the magic within.

The Goolwind Tales Trailer

