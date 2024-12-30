Northeast Frontier Railway's Steps To Safeguard Railway Tracks From Cattle Intrusion

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 30 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states, 7 districts of West Bengal, and 5 districts of north Bihar with more than 6,400 km of tracks in its jurisdiction, is taking various steps aiming towards preventing cattle collisions on railway tracks, officials said on Monday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the NFR is taking diverse steps in a bid to prevent cattle collisions on railway tracks.

He said that in one such measure, NFR has taken an innovative initiative involving local communities.

In Yeabra village in Dima Hasao, Assam, between Daotuhaja and Wadrengdisa stations under Lumding Division, the zone, with the help of local villagers, has successfully fenced both sides of the railway track with bamboo barricades.

This commendable effort is the result of sustained awareness programs and meetings conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), led by the IPF team of NFR and the enthusiasm of the local communities who voluntarily undertook the task of fencing at their own cost, Sharma said.

The CPRO said that this unique example of community policing highlights the importance of building trust and collaboration between the railways and local communities. Such efforts are particularly vital in areas where unauthorised crossings and cattle trespassing pose significant challenges to railway operations and safety, he said.

Sharma said that this approach not only addresses safety concerns but also sets an example for other regions to follow.

NFR calls upon other villages along its network to emulate this model of cooperation to enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations and remains committed to enhancing safety through community-driven solutions and fostering stronger ties with local populations, the official stated. Collisions of running trains with animals, especially with the elephants and cattle, are a regular phenomenon under the NFR zone.