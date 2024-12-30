Attorney Representing Molino Family Involved In Multi-Vehicle Crash Urges Heightened Holiday Road Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sofia Tidwell, 12 years old, passed away days before Christmas in a multi-vehicle wreck. Her family, of Molino, Florida, grieves as they also struggle with the serious injuries her mother suffered in the crash.

Attorney Rachael Gilmer, of Levin Papantonio law firm, is representing the Molino, Florida, family that was involved in a devastating multi-vehicle accident on December 18, 2024.

- RACHAEL GILMER, ATTORNEY, LEVIN PAPANTONIOPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Rachael Gilmer of the Levin Papantonio (LP) law firm has released a statement regarding her client, a Molino, Florida, family that was involved in a devastating multi-vehicle accident on December 18, 2024, on Quintette Road. The collision involved a tanker truck, a passenger vehicle, and a logging truck. Tragically, the accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl, Sofia Tidwell, and left her mother with serious injuries.The accident occurred as a tanker truck was stopped to make a left-hand turn. The family's vehicle was stopped behind the tanker when a logging truck rear-ended them, crushing their car between the two trucks. Sofia, a passenger in the car, succumbed to her injuries, while her mother survived with non-life-threatening injuries.“This tragedy is absolutely heartbreaking,” Gilmer said.“Cases like this are the hardest for me to handle emotionally, as I too am a mom and have children around Sofia's age. But they are also the cases that ignite my passion to fight for justice and, in this case, safer roadways.”The crash, which remains under investigation, highlights the critical need for increased vigilance and accountability on Florida's roads, especially during the holiday season.Importance of Roadway Safety During the HolidaysWith the holiday season upon us, traffic volumes rise significantly as families travel to celebrate with loved ones. Unfortunately, this time of year also sees a spike in roadway accidents. Gilmer emphasizes the critical need for drivers to prioritize safety during this time.“Roadway safety isn't just a rule-it's a responsibility,” Gilmer said.“With the approaching holidays and more drivers on the road than usual, drive like lives depend on it. Because they do.”To help keep everyone safe, Levin Papantonio offers the following holiday driving safety tips:Holiday Driving Safety Tips* Avoid Drowsy Driving: Get 7–9 hours of sleep before driving and take breaks during long trips. If you're alone, pull over to rest when feeling fatigued.* Say No to Drugged Driving: Check with your doctor or pharmacist to ensure medications don't impair your ability to drive. Avoid driving if you've consumed any illegal substances.* Prevent Drunk Driving: Designate a sober driver, use rideshare services, or stay put if you've been drinking.Minimize Distractions: Store your phone out of reach, set navigation in advance, and focus solely on driving.* Secure Pets and Passengers: Ensure animals are safely restrained and avoid unnecessary interactions with passengers.* Be Weather Wise: Check weather conditions before heading out and adjust your driving to match road conditions.Obey Traffic Laws: Follow posted speed limits, wear your seatbelt, and avoid aggressive driving.* Stay Alert: Watch for impaired or distracted drivers, especially during peak holiday travel times.Accountability and JusticeAs the Molino family grapples with the devastating loss of their daughter during the holidays, Gilmer vows to seek justice on their behalf.“While the family will be left with the heartbreaking reality of presents under their tree that will never be opened, I will start the fight to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Gilmer stated.“At Levin Papantonio, we fight tirelessly to bring some measure of peace to grieving families and to prevent such heart-wrenching losses from happening to others.”Ongoing InvestigationThe accident remains under investigation. In the meantime, Gilmer and her team are focused on uncovering the truth and advocating for stronger roadway safety measures.

Sara Stephens

Levin Papantonio

+1 281-744-6560

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.