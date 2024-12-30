Curry Renaissance: How British Indian Restaurants Thrived In 2024, From Local Curry Houses To The Nation's Top 100

(MENAFN- Pressat) In a year that began with fears of a " curry crisis," British Indian restaurants have not just survived-they have thrived. Following the release of its Top 100 Best Indian Restaurants list earlier this month, the British Indian Good Food Guide reports record-breaking bookings across the country. From beloved local curry houses to Michelin-starred icons, diners have embraced the innovation, authenticity, and diversity that define the modern Indian dining experience.

2024: A Year of Culinary Transformation

Indian restaurants across Britain have experienced an extraordinary resurgence, with diners flocking to celebrate the best of the industry. Among the highlights:



Raval Indian Brasserie - Newcastle Gateshead: A trailblazer in the North East, Raval has transformed perceptions of Indian cuisine in the region and beyond. Frequently recognised as one of the finest Indian restaurants outside London, it has earned a well-deserved spot in the Top 100. Its innovative tasting menus have captivated diners, resulting in waiting lists that now stretch into early 2025, firmly establishing Raval as a leader in modern Indian dining.

“Sensational food, service and all around vibes. Short walk across the Tyne from our hotel. 10/10 would recommend!” – Christian Mehalic, Google Reviews



Dishoom Manchester: Known for its nostalgic take on Bombay's Irani cafés, Dishoom has become a cornerstone of the North West's food scene. With a menu that blends bold flavours with timeless charm, Dishoom continues to win over diners and secure its place as one of the UK's most beloved Indian dining destinations.

“Wow, our first visit and certainly won't be the last... The food was just something very special, and the atmosphere was perfect.” – Mari, Google Reviewse Gungor



Asha's Birmingham : Combining traditional recipes with fine dining finesse, Asha's remains a standout in the Midlands. Its dedication to flavour and innovation, paired with exceptional service, has made it a must-visit destination for Indian food lovers across the country.

“It was a wonderful experience. The food was sumptuous, and the service too was excellent. I love the ambiance.” – Tanya Thakur, Google Reviews

Quilon London: A Michelin-starred gem, Quilon has set the benchmark for South Indian cuisine. Renowned for its refined approach to regional dishes, it continues to draw both local diners and international visitors seeking a world-class Indian dining experience.“Some of the best food I've ever had! They also make incredible cocktails! If you've never had Southern Indian seafood, this place is definitely worth a try!” – Rhys Gray, Google Review

A Call to Action: Support Local Curry Houses and Celebrate Excellence

While fine dining Indian restaurants have flourished, British curry houses remain the backbone of the nation's Indian dining scene. These family-run establishments, which brought Chicken Tikka Masala into the hearts of Britons, are adapting to modern tastes, offering lighter dishes and regional specialties alongside beloved classics.

Alan Brown, Marketing Manager of the British Indian Good Food Guide, said:

"Local curry houses are cultural landmarks, cherished by their communities for generations. Supporting these establishments is about more than preserving history-it's about ensuring their place in Britain's culinary future."

The Guide also encourages diners to explore its Top 100 Best Indian Restaurants, which showcase the cutting-edge innovation and diversity shaping Indian dining today.

From Crisis to Culinary Renaissance

In 2020, reports warned of an "unprecedented decline" in the curry house sector, citing closures and shifting diner preferences. Millennials and health-conscious eaters began favouring lighter, regional, and street food-inspired dishes, challenging the traditional curry house model.

Four years later, this shift has driven innovation across the sector:



30% Growth: Deliveroo reports a significant year-on-year increase in demand for lighter Indian dishes, such as vegan curries and street food-inspired options.

£4 Billion Contribution: Indian restaurants contribute significantly to the UK economy, employing over 100,000 people. Regional Diversity: Restaurants are embracing the breadth of Indian cuisine, showcasing specialties from Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, and beyond.

Brown added:

"This is not just a recovery story-it's a transformation. Indian restaurants have embraced change while staying true to their roots, creating experiences that are exciting, authentic, and relevant to modern diners."

Historic Roots, Modern Innovation

Indian cuisine in Britain has a rich history:



1810: The UK's first Indian restaurant, The Hindoostanee Coffee House, opened in London.

1926: Veeraswamy, Britain's oldest surviving Indian restaurant, was established.

1970s-80s: Curry houses became a cultural phenomenon, with Chicken Tikka Masala declared“Britain's National Dish.” 2020s: A new golden age emerges, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation.

Today, restaurants like Raval, Dishoom, Asha's, and Quilon are leading the charge, proving that the UK remains a global leader in modern Indian cuisine.

What's Next for Indian Dining?

As we look to 2025, the British Indian Good Food Guide sees even greater opportunities for the industry. With diners embracing diverse, healthier options and restaurants pushing the boundaries of creativity, Indian cuisine is poised for continued growth.

Alan Brown concluded:

"From your local curry house to the country's finest Indian restaurants, there has never been a better time to explore the incredible depth and diversity of Indian dining in Britain."



10,000+ Indian restaurants operate across the UK, contributing £4 billion annually to the economy.

The sector employs more than 100,000 people, supporting communities nationwide.

Deliveroo reports a 30% increase in demand for lighter Indian dishes, reflecting evolving diner preferences. Booking surges at Top 100 establishments highlight the growing appeal of innovative Indian dining experiences.

About British Indian Good Food Guide

The British Indian Good Food Guide is the UK's leading authority on Indian dining. Through curated listings, annual awards, and features on exceptional restaurants, the Guide celebrates the chefs and establishments shaping the future of Indian cuisine in Britain.

