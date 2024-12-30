Noble 33 Announces New Location Of Toca Madera Los Angeles With Sprawling 9,000 Square-Foot Venue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Toca Madera's New Melrose Avenue Location Will Feature an Open-Air Dining Room and Vibrant Lounge as the Brand Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In anticipation of Toca Madera's 10-year anniversary, the new location reflects the restaurant concept's growth and evolution offering a new and larger West outpost at 8151 Melrose Avenue.

Originally opened in April of 2015, the Mexico City-inspired steakhouse has since expanded to Scottsdale, Las Vegas, and Houston, with Miami slated to open in 2025. The new space will be a complete remodel, doubling in size with 250 seats across a 9,200 square-foot single story structure. In addition to more expansive and modern dining areas, Toca Madera's new, much larger, kitchen will enable the culinary team to offer a more robust dining menu, similar to that found in other Toca Madera locations.

"Toca Madera's popularity and growth over the last decade has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful that Toca Madera has been positively received in each new market it enters," says Tosh Berman, Co-Founder of Noble 33. "As we looked ahead to the next 10 years, we sought a space that could be shaped and molded into our vision of Toca Madera Los Angeles – driven by both culinary and design innovation while not limited by the physical structure and smaller footprint."

Upon entering the new restaurant, guests will be greeted by a stunning 3,000 square-foot space anchored by the main dining room which will feature retractable roof awnings, a double-height wine room, and an open kitchen view. Toca Madera's signature modern organic aesthetic will be reflected with lush biophilic elements, handcrafted custom woodwork, and plush velvet upholstery. From the main dining room, a striking wood tunnel leads to a vibrant 2,000 square-foot lounge, complete with its own entrance on Melrose Ave, live DJ performances, fire performers, elegant fireplaces, and an atmosphere crafted for unforgettable evenings. For more intimate occasions, a 400 square-foot private dining room offers an exclusive retreat.

The menu, led by Corporate Executive Chef Martin Heierling, expands Toca Madera West Hollywood's culinary program, evolving the previous location's offerings and capabilities. The new kitchen allows Chef Heierling to build on fan-favorite dishes that include the Sashimi Mexicano, Crispy Wonton Tacos with A5 wagyu, and, at the heart of the menu, a carefully curated selection of premium Australian and Japanese steak. The dynamic farm-to-glass cocktail program emphasizes fresh, seasonal ingredients with an expansive margarita menu and versatile selection of tequila and mezcal.

The project will start construction in early 2025 and aims to open within a year. The final day of operations for the existing Toca Madera on West 3rd Street will be on February 24, 2025.

About Toca Madera

First opened in

West Hollywood

in 2015,

Toca Madera

reimagines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern approach, pairing locally sourced ingredients with bold flavors to offer an array of options for every eater. Its shared-plate menu is designed to offer something for everyone, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices.

Toca Madera

restaurants feature a dynamic farm-to-glass cocktail program using fresh, seasonal ingredients, and offer a versatile selection of the finest tequilas and mezcals, as well as a rotating selection of wines from across the globe.

Toca Madera

restaurants' signature design features include Arabesque accents, handcrafted custom woodwork, and numerous fire elements, all contributing to the alluring modern organic aesthetic. Toca Madera's management and continued expansion is led by Noble 33 in partnership with The Madera Group. For more information, visit and @tocamadera

on Instagram.

About Noble 33

Noble 33

is a global hospitality group with a collection of restaurants, located stateside and abroad, offering patrons premium culinary and entertainment experiences. Helmed by entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Noble 33 has a brand-driven philosophy that allows the company to create signature experiences rooted in innovation, impeccable service, lively ambiance, and modern architecture and design. Noble 33's ongoing expansion of acclaimed restaurants ranging from the Mexico-City inspired Toca Madera and modern Italian Sparrow Italia to the mediterranean-influenced Casa Madera and Meduza Mediterrania , expands the boundaries of high-energy and high-touch fine dining restaurants. Noble 33's portfolio can currently be found in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Las Vegas, London, Scottsdale, Houston, and Toronto. Additionally, the brand announced 1587 Prime,

an American steakhouse concept, in partnership with football champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, arriving in Kansas City in 2025. On the heels of acquiring a significant stake in global media agency, Follow

Me Network , Noble 33 has vertically integrated them as their in-house social media and Influencer Marketing agency. Noble 33's corporate team is a global workforce with offices in Dallas, and a corporate presence in Las Vegas and Miami. For more information, visit

and @Noble.3

on Instagram.

Media Contact

Lucky Break PR

Sahra Simpson

[email protected]

310.405.2839

SOURCE Noble 33

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED