Petco Debuts New On-Trend, Exclusive Collections To Kick Off The New Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced the launch of new trend-forward, culturally relevant and exclusive collections: dog and cat apparel and essentials from Draper James , the renowned lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon; Jupiter , a modern, playful cat lifestyle brand; and colorful Valentine's Day apparel and supplies from owned brand YOULY. Available now at Petco locations nationwide, at petco and on the Petco app, these unique product offerings help pet parents kick off 2025 with the latest trends across toys, apparel, accessories, beds, bowls, home décor and more.



"Pet parents see their pets as extensions of themselves and their own personal style," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Supplies, Owned Brands Product Design and Development. "So, we're constantly evolving our product offerings to meet a range of ever-changing customer needs and interests, at every price point, and in line with developing trends in both the human and pet worlds. For example, our new, exclusive Jupiter collection is intentionally curated for the modern, nonconformist cat parent searching for items just as unique as the cats they love. We're focused on bringing this kind of tailored, data-driven approach to every new product we add to our assortment."

Draper James: Southern charm for cats and dogs

Petco is the first national pet specialty retailer to carry Draper James ' pet collection that embodies charm and grace with fashionable, spring-inspired toys and accessories in fun floral prints and colorful patterns for dogs and cats. Starting at $2.99, this exclusive collection brings style to everyday moments with:





Stylish attire

such as sweaters , jackets and dresses , along with fun accessories, including bucket hats , bows and pearl necklaces for a touch of refinement.

Colorful pet essentials

from themed toys , beds and bowls to cat tunnels in Draper James' signature prints for spring and Valentine's Day.



Jupiter: For the cat obsessed

Launching exclusively at Petco, Jupiter offers a fresh, distinct take on all things cat with colorful novelty items for the most discerning felines. This collection combines functionality with flair, offering items that are as stylish as they are practical. Starting at $3.99, Jupiter has something for every cat parent's budget:



Whimsical finds

such as embroidered felt catnip toys , cool curvy cat towers and vibrant pounce toys that add style and fun to playtime. The toys cater to different types of instinctual play while supporting a feisty feline vibe.

Chic home décor

designed with pets in mind, such as elegant signs , stoneware mugs , cute cat-shaped pillows and cozy woven beds that seamlessly incorporate cats and complement any home aesthetic.

Unique supplies

that embrace individuality, including catnip toys with sassy slogans , such as "I respectfully don't care " and "make it look like an accident ," along with printed litter mats for a sophisticated litter box setup.



The Jupiter line debuts as the star attraction in Petco's new in-store cat fixture, available in most locations nationally, helping to differentiate Petco as a true lifestyle destination for cats.

Also

at the cat fixture in select locations are the Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder and Dockstream Smart Fountain , with app-enabled features that make automatic feeding and hydration tracking easier. These products are available at petco and in-store, among other Petlibro offerings online.



According to Shelter Animals Count , in the last year alone, a striking 2.6 million cats have been adopted from shelters across the U.S.

This increase in adopted cats is a 14% rise from pre-pandemic cat adoption levels.

YOULY and Leaps & Bounds: Seasonal owned brand products

Curated

toys, apparel and accessories

from Petco's beloved YOULY brand include new favorites and returning classics for Valentine's Day . Owned brand Leaps & Bounds also offers Petco's first-ever dog toy in honor of the Lunar New Year.



Valentine's Day: Shower pets with love with the chocolate box burrow toy and candy hearts-inspired tennis balls . Cats can also get in on the festivities with a kissing booth scratch house and candle kicker toy . Lunar New Year: To celebrate the year of the snake, an exclusive jumbo snake plush toy is now available just in time for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Enhanced in-store shopping experiences

Beyond product innovation, Petco is currently testing new in-store shopping experiences, in a limited number of locations, designed to make it even easier for pet parents to find items that fit their needs. While these products are also going live online, in-store shoppers in select locations can find:





New at Petco: An eye-catching in-store fixture showcasing Petco's latest and greatest products.

This is in addition to the new in-store "Cat World" fixture, curated specifically for cat parents.

Gifts for Pet Parents:

A dedicated section of gifts, games, apparel and home products for humans whose hearts belong to pets. The collection offers something perfect for dog dads, cat moms and pet-loving friends and family members of all kinds, all in one place.

Must-Haves at a Great Value :

A front-of-store assortment of grab-and-go products that are trend-right and under $10.



Petco offers several convenient ways to shop, including buy online, pick-up in store; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. For more information on the Draper James and Jupiter collections and other Petco innovations, visit petco .



About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S.,

Mexico

and

Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at

petco

and on the

Petco app . In tandem with

Petco Love , a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.



