(MENAFN) Funeral organizations in Sweden are preparing for potential mass casualties in the event of war, with plans to acquire land for thousands of additional graves. The Gothenburg Burial Association is seeking space to accommodate around 30,000 dead, on top of regular burial needs. Swedish authorities have raised concerns about the possibility of up to half a million fatalities if the country were to enter a full-scale conflict.



Sweden, which joined earlier this year amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, has been updating its civil defense plans, advising citizens on survival during wartime. The country’s NATO membership has sparked fears of becoming a target in the ongoing geopolitical struggle. Critics argue that Sweden's decision to join the alliance could lead to the country being caught in the crossfire of major power conflicts, with Defense Minister Pal Jonson acknowledging the threat posed by Russia.

