Winter Support Project: Ukrainians Receive UAH 3.9B In 2024 For Purchasing Warm Clothing

This was reported by the of Social Policy of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

According to the Ministry, 591,500 Ukrainians have already received 6,500 UAH each for purchasing warm children's clothing under the presidential Winter Support project, totaling 3.9 billion UAH.

Another form of social assistance for the population is payments for the purchase of solid for heating during the winter. In cooperation with the United Nations Refugee Agency, this assistance has reached 467,800 households, which have collectively received 4.5 billion UAH.

The United Nations World Food Program helped finance additional payments to pensioners living in areas of active hostilities, totaling 1.9 billion UAH. This support is currently being received by 387,000 pensioners.

As reported, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine implemented several projects in 2024 to support children and families with children.