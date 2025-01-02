No Urban Battles In Pokrovsk Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have not reached the outskirts of the town of Pokrovsk, but they are attempting to encircle it through neighboring settlements.

This was reported by the Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, Viktor Trehubov, during a live broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"On the Pokrovsk direction, yesterday our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor. This is the hottest of all our fronts. It has remained the same for the last few weeks. Neighboring directions, such as the Kurakhove and Vremivka, also remain very hot. There are no urban battles in the town (Pokrovsk – ed.). Russians have not reached the outskirts of the town, but they are trying to encircle it through neighboring settlements, villages, infiltrating with various groups, accumulating (forces – ed.) and continuing to strike so as to bypass the town. There is also active use of UAVs, and everything the Russian forces have right now is focused on the area around Pokrovsk," he said.

When asked about the enemy's attempt to encircle Pokrovsk from the south, Trehubov noted that the town is large and fortified, so the Russian troops are not launching a direct assault. At the same time, the enemy is bogged down in urban battles on a number of other fronts, including Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove.

"Right now, the enemy is not planning to fight in Pokrovsk directly, but is trying to bypass the town and break the infrastructure chains," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 140 clashes on the front over the past day.