Rupali Ganguly Channels Her Real ‘Chashmish’ Side, Enjoys A Dose Of Sunshine

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Television Rupali Ganguly, best known for her titular role in Anupamaa, recently showed a playful side of herself as she channeled her "chashmish" persona.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a of herself wearing a pair of glasses and soaking in some much-needed sunshine.

In the clip, Rupali is seen vibing to the song“Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein” from the film“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.” Sharing the video, the actress wrote,“Aaj subah subah chashmish ka dose of sunshine.” She also happily posed for the camera.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress also posted a photo of herself with her on-screen daughter, Rahi (played by Adrija Addy Roy). For the caption, she wrote,“When the first day of the year looks so beautiful.”

On New Year's Day, Rupali shared photos from her spiritual trip, captioning it,“Hope, love, health, good work, fur babies, kindness, divine, and family... I wish for all of us this new year.”

The 'Sanjivani' star also shared heartwarming photos and videos from her Christmas celebrations. Rupali posted a series of joyful photos, where she was seen posing happily beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with sparkling lights, shiny ornaments, and a star on top.

Sharing her photos, Rupali wrote,“Christmas vibes and all things nice. Merry Christmas! #bekind #christmas #joyofgiving #blessed #gratitude #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

A few days ago, Ganguly embarked on a spiritual journey to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir to seek blessings at the revered shrine.

On the professional front, Rupali Ganguly first gained recognition for her role as Manisha in the iconic sitcom“Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.” Her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama“Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.” Rupali also participated in“Bigg Boss 1” in 2006.

After a break from the small screen, Rupali made a spectacular return in 2020 with“Anupamaa.”