Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv Region With Gabs, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 1, the Russian forces targeted settlements in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs (GABs) and drones, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to him, in Turove, Bohodukhiv district, two private properties were damaged by a GAB strike.

In Kovali, Bohodukhiv district, four private houses and several utility buildings were damaged by a GAB attack, according to preliminary reports.

The Russian launched strikes with guided aerial bombs outside the villages of Zavodske, Petrivka, and Udy. No destruction was reported.

In Kupiansk, a civilian vehicle was damaged by an explosive dropped from a drone.

In Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, civilian infrastructure sustained damage from Russian strikes.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kupiansk sector of the front, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, in 2023, 318 Russian shelling incidents were recorded in Kharkiv, resulting in 94 fatalities, according to city officials.