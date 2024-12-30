South Korea orders emergency airline safety inspection after deadly plane crash

(MENAFN) South Korea’s acting leader, Choi Sang-mok, has ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country’s entire airline industry following the deadly crash of a Jeju Air plane, which resulted in the loss of 179 lives. The crash occurred at Muan International Airport, where the plane burst into flames as it crash-landed. Tragically, all aboard were killed, leaving only two crew members surviving.



In the wake of the tragedy, Choi has called for investigators to urgently disclose their findings to the families of the victims, in a bid to provide some clarity and closure to those affected. The government is under immense pressure to ensure that similar incidents are prevented, and the investigation into the crash is expected to be closely followed.



The order for an inspection of airline safety comes just a day after another incident involving a Jeju Air flight.



A plane departing from Gimpo International Airport in Seoul had to return shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical defect related to its landing gear. The flight had only been airborne for less than an hour before the crew decided to turn back.

