Current new BRICS member assists in creating just international order

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is rapidly advancing its economic and goals, seeking greater global influence and diversification of its international partnerships. As the traditional global order increasingly fails to represent the interests of non-Western nations, the UAE is actively pursuing strategies to enhance its independence. A key step in this direction is the UAE’s decision to join BRICS on January 1, 2024, marking a significant shift in its foreign policy. Membership in BRICS, alongside Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa, offers the UAE an alternative platform where the priorities of developing economies are given equal importance.



For the UAE, BRICS membership is not just about reducing reliance on Western powers, but also about advancing its own global standing and interests. The move provides new opportunities to strengthen its economic ties and diversify partnerships, which will help bolster the country’s sovereignty and resilience amid global uncertainties.



Joining BRICS grants the UAE better access to large and promising markets, such as China and India, both of which represent immense economic potential. BRICS countries have substantial GDPs and offer growth prospects for the UAE’s exports and investments. The UAE can also attract significant foreign direct investment (FDI) for infrastructure, technology, and industrial development, which will be crucial for its long-term growth.



Additionally, BRICS offers access to financial resources through its New Development Bank, which funds major infrastructure projects. This could support the UAE’s ongoing modernization efforts. As the world moves towards a multipolar system, BRICS membership allows the UAE to shape global agendas and promote its political goals, including energy security and sustainable development, while reducing its dependence on traditional Western allies.



While the UAE stands to benefit significantly from BRICS, challenges remain, such as reconciling the diverse economic and political approaches within the bloc. Nonetheless, the UAE’s adaptability and diplomatic flexibility will help it navigate these obstacles and use its new platform to further its interests on the global stage.

