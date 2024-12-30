Trump’s controversial comments about annexing Canada, purchasing Greenland, reclaiming Panama Canal garners significant attention

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s controversial comments about annexing Canada, purchasing Greenland, and reclaiming the Panama Canal have garnered significant attention, sparking both humor and analysis. While many view these remarks as a strategic attempt to unsettle foreign negotiators, there’s a deeper issue at play: the erosion of the concept of state in the modern world. In an era dominated by military power, sovereignty is no longer a matter of formal recognition, but of actual control. The idea of incorporating neighboring countries like Canada or Greenland into the United States may seem outlandish today, but the future could see serious discussions about the viability of states that cannot protect their own sovereignty.



Historically, territory has been the core of international politics, essential for economic, military, and population growth. The notion of the inviolability of borders only emerged in the 20th century, with the rise of self-determination ideologies following the Russian Revolution and U.S. President Woodrow Wilson’s policies. These efforts led to the creation of many small states, which, in practice, often relied on superpower support to survive. The post-World War II era saw former colonies gain independence, but many struggled to maintain true sovereignty, instead becoming dependent on global powers. Even larger countries like China and India needed substantial foreign assistance to stabilize their economies. For smaller nations, sovereignty became more symbolic, serving the interests of larger powers.



In today’s world, countries like Canada, which heavily rely on economic ties to the U.S., expose the fragility of sovereignty. Trump’s remarks hint at a growing question: why maintain the independence of states that cannot function without foreign influence? Sovereignty, once a sacred principle, is now increasingly seen as a tool for elites to extract resources, often undermining self-reliance. As global power shifts, the rules-based order that once dominated international relations is weakening. International organizations, such as the UN, are losing their ability to maintain Western dominance, while emerging powers challenge the established order. In this evolving landscape, only truly sovereign nations—those able to secure their own future—will have lasting relevance. Trump’s provocative comments serve as a reminder of the changing realities of statehood in the 21st century, exposing the contradictions in the current system.

