Norwegian company clarifies why its vessel didn’t save Russian crew

(MENAFN) A Norwegian maritime company, Bulkship Management AS, has responded to accusations regarding its refusal to allow 14 Russian sailors from the sinking freighter Ursa Major to board one of its ships. The incident, which occurred in waters between Algeria and Spain on Monday, has been labeled "outrageous" by Russian officials, who argue it may violate international maritime law.



The Ursa Major, operated by the state-owned Oboronlogistics, sank after what the company suspects was a attack. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Norwegian ship, Oslo Carrier 3, was nearby but had not allowed the sailors, who had escaped the sinking vessel in a lifeboat, to board.



Bulkship Management AS explained that it had followed orders from the MRCC Cartagena, Spain’s maritime rescue authority, which instructed the ship’s captain not to take the sailors on board while a rescue boat was en route. The company emphasized that the weather was calm, and none of the sailors in the lifeboat were injured or in immediate danger.



Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, criticized the Norwegian decision, claiming it violated international law. The Ursa Major had been traveling from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok at the time of the incident, and as of Friday, two crew members remain missing.

