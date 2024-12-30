Action Holdings Founder Andrew Gilliland Named To Forbes 30 Under 30 For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forbes has named Andrew Gilliland, Founder and CEO of Action Holdings , to its Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2024.



This recognition celebrates Andrew's success in scaling Action Holdings into a thriving multi-brand portfolio, renowned for its strategic acquisitions, focus on niche markets, and commitment to sustainable, profitable growth.



“It's an honor to be included on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 list,” said Andrew Gilliland.“This recognition reflects the hard work our team has put into building Action Holdings and the opportunities we've created through sustainable, strategic growth.”



Andrew's entrepreneurial journey began as a child, reselling items on eBay, where he developed an early understanding of digital marketplaces and customer demand. He further honed his skills during his time at the University of Tampa, deepening his passion for e-commerce. This combination of early experience and formal education laid the foundation for Action Holdings' success in building a portfolio of thriving brands.



“Tampa has been an incredible place to grow, both personally and professionally,” said Andrew.“The city's entrepreneurial ecosystem and supportive community have been instrumental in Action Holdings' achievements. From mentorship to resources, Tampa's environment has empowered us to thrive.”



Action Holdings' portfolio launched with iSpyPens , a brand that showcased the company's ability to identify and expand niche markets. Today, the portfolio includes leading brands such as BBQ-Aid, Embark Pets, and iSpyPens, each addressing distinct customer needs while maintaining a commitment to quality.



Through strategic acquisitions and targeted market focus, Andrew has led Action Holdings to achieve sustained growth and profitability. Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand its portfolio, leveraging its expertise to identify new opportunities and drive continued success in the e-commerce space.



About Action Holdings:



Founded in 2018, Action Holdings is a multi-brand e-commerce company specializing in acquiring and scaling businesses across niche markets, including home, pets, and lifestyle. The portfolio features leading brands such as BBQ-Aid, Embark Pets, and iSpyPens, each recognized for delivering quality and innovation in their respective categories. With a focus on operational excellence, strategic forecasting, and sustainable growth, Action Holdings consistently achieves strong performance in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Megan O'Hare

Wing Woman Brands

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.