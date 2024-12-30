Biden’s latest defense budget does not include provisions for Ukraine

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden’s latest defense budget, a record $895 billion, does not include provisions for Ukraine, focusing primarily on domestic issues and defense priorities within the United States. Unlike last year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which allocated funds for arms and ammunition for Ukraine, the new bill does not provide for military aid to Kiev.



The bill, known as H.R. 5009 – the ‘Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025,’ was delayed due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over funding allocations for allies like Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Despite the extended debates, the bill was signed into law by Biden, though it contains controversial provisions, such as barring military healthcare from covering treatments for gender dysphoria.



While the new budget includes a $9 billion increase from last year’s, it focuses on strengthening US defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, primarily to counter China. This focus has sparked condemnation from Beijing, which criticizes the bill for inflating the 'China threat' narrative.



Though no direct funding for Ukraine is included in this budget, it’s expected that Kiev will still receive support before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Reports suggest that the Biden administration is preparing a separate military aid package for Ukraine, potentially worth $1.2 billion, which will include air defense missiles, artillery ammunition, and other supplies.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US has provided around $100 billion in military and financial assistance to Ukraine since the conflict escalated in 2022. However, uncertainty remains over future US support for Ukraine, as Trump has expressed doubts about continuing military aid. Despite the assistance, Russia has warned that it will not be deterred from its military objectives, regardless of Western aid.

