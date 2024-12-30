Syria's cultural sector endures decades of stagnation, corruption, mismanagement under rule of Hafez, Bashar al-Assad

(MENAFN) Syria's cultural sector, both public and private, has endured decades of stagnation, corruption, and mismanagement under the rule of Hafez and Bashar al-Assad. This decline was driven by nepotism, lack of support, and the oppressive censorship of artistic and intellectual works. For over 53 years, under the Assad family's rule, intellectuals faced repression, with opposition figures marginalized, their works suppressed, and many subjected to arrest or exile. The most recent example of this repression occurred in August 2023 when popular poet Hussein Haidar was arrested by security forces for criticizing the country's reality through his social media posts.



Despite the destruction of key cultural institutions in Damascus, and the inability of the current Syrian caretaker government to appoint a Minister of Culture, there is a resurgence of cultural activities. Intellectuals in the capital are celebrating the "long-awaited" victory of the revolution through various events.



On December 8, the Ministry of Culture and its associated institutions in Damascus ceased all operations, awaiting instructions from the new administration. The damage to these institutions included broken locks, smashed doors, and stolen equipment, including documents, computers, and electronic devices. The al-Assad National Library, the country's largest library, remains closed, its glass facades destroyed and its name altered to remove references to the former regime. Additionally, the Opera House and other cultural buildings, such as the Arab Writers Union and the Sham Theater and Cinema, also remain shut, reflecting widespread rejection of symbols linked to the former regime.

