Kard Launches New, Build-Your-Own Loyalty API

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kard is the go-to rewards ad to win new customers and retain existing ones. This year, we're pleased to announce a major API version release to help brands continue growing their businesses while keeping the integration experience in mind for our rewards issuer partners.APIs are universally challenging to maintain and update, often leading to frustrating experiences for developers. Kard's newest API version, however, is future-proof and highly modular, allowing issuers to seamlessly adopt Kard's evolving feature set in a plug-and-play fashion - without the need for extensive reworks.Issuers can tailor their rewards program with compelling loyalty solutions that push their cards to top of wallet. Merchants can customize offers to the way users want to shop. And the 47M+ consumers in Kard's network can save even more on purchases at their favorite stores.“To reach more consumers, we first had to reach the developers building end user experiences,” Kard VP of Product and Engineering, Gary Poster, explains.“2024 was about laying that foundation, giving our customers the tools they need to expand their rewards programs and fuel greater loyalty across the board.”Kard's new API will unlock several exciting features in 2025, including:- A simpler issuer integration experience powered by developer tools like SDKs and code snippets, helping brands launch rewards programs faster.- Versatile, out-of-the-box redemption offers like merchant category, brand-level, and SKU-level offer types, helping merchants to target specific groups of customers, encourage repeat purchases, and increase AOV.- More gamified offer formats, like click-to-boost or progression milestones, giving consumers an extra bonus for their loyalty (to both the issuer and the merchant).- Personalized, event-driven push and email notifications, giving issuers and merchants more opportunities for user engagement.All these features will support more granular reporting and attribution tracking, which will enable issuers and merchants to brainstorm, design, and implement new loyalty solutions and strategies - ultimately building stronger, longer-lasting relationships with their customers.Gary predicts,“2025 will be a banner year for Kard. Our new API not only means more flexibility for our merchants and issuers, but better end results for the consumer. We're really excited to watch that play out.”About KardKard is the first rewards-as-a-service API to drive loyalty for every shopper. Our network of next-generation banks and financial institutions serves a coveted Zillennial, Millennial, and digitally advanced audience, getting merchants in front of the right customers - without spending a fortune. Kard is backed by Tiger Global, Underscore VC, Fin Capital, and s12f. The company made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and is thrilled to be recognized as one of GGV Capital U.S.'s Fintech Innovation 50. To learn more about the Kard network, visit: .

