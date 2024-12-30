India Submersible Water Pumps Market Analysis Report 2024-2029: Domestic, Agriculture, Construction, Oil And Gas Industries Fueling Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submersible Water Pumps in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian submersible water pumps market is witnessing a significant shift toward smart technologies. Smart submersible pumps, equipped with sensors, IoT connectivity, and advanced control systems, are gaining popularity in both agricultural and domestic applications.

Smart pumps with real-time and remote monitoring optimize performance, cut costs, and minimize downtime. Digital technologies are transforming the submersible pump market, fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency.

Innovations such as energy-efficient motors, solar-powered submersible pumps, and intelligent monitoring systems are driving the growth of the submersible water pumps market. The market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand from various sectors, including agriculture, construction, oil and gas industries and for domestic applications. The decline in groundwater levels, coupled with the expansion of agricultural practices, has fueled the need for efficient and reliable submersible pumps.

Market segmentation:

The Indian submersible water pumps market, based on end-use, is broadly segmented into the agriculture, industrial, and residential segments. The industrial segment dominates the market with the highest share due to the extensive application of submersible pumps in water and sewage treatment, and power generation, along with oil and gas, metals and mining, and other industrial processes.

The residential segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 11.07% during the 2024 - 2029 period. This growth is attributed to urbanization, increased demand for domestic water solutions, and rising awareness about energy-efficient appliances.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Rising freshwater demand, unpredictable rainfall, and population growth have driven groundwater extraction for industrial, domestic, and irrigation purposes, accelerating the depletion of groundwater resources.

