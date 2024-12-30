Bus accident in Colombia results in deaths of over 4

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a tragic bus accident in Colombia resulted in the deaths of at least four people, including an underage girl, and left seven others injured, according to local authorities. The incident took place on the Azauncha-Bogota road in the municipality of Caparrapi, located in the central Cundinamarca department. Emergency teams from the National Police and the Caparrapi Fire Department were promptly dispatched to the site of the crash to assist with the rescue efforts.



The bus plunged into a ravine, and the severity of the accident led to multiple casualties. Although the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rainfall and poor road conditions, which likely contributed to the loss of control. The difficult weather conditions and compromised road infrastructure may have played a key role in the accident.



First responders worked swiftly to extricate the injured passengers and transport them to nearby medical facilities. The injuries ranged from moderate to severe, but no additional fatalities were reported beyond the initial four victims. Local authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.



This incident is another reminder of the challenges posed by hazardous driving conditions, particularly during periods of heavy rain, and the importance of road safety measures. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

