MCIT Announces Formation Of Digital Skills Working Group Within Govt Institutions

Doha: The of Communications and Information (MCIT) has announced the formation of the“Digital Skills Working Group”, with the objective of aligning efforts with the Digital Agenda 2030, as well as the Third National Development Strategy.

In a statement yesterday, MCIT affirmed that the working group's objectives include conducting in-depth studies to identify training needs, developing innovative training programmes, and unifying efforts among various stakeholders to create a supportive environment for and professional development in the digital field.

It highlighted that the working group recently held an initial meeting with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Labour to discuss and define the organisational mechanisms it will adopt in implementing future activities to ensure alignment with its strategic goals for digital skills development at the national level.

As part of its operational plans, the Digital Skills Working Group will hold quarterly meetings to coordinate efforts, identify opportunities, and improve ongoing initiatives related to digital skills. Key focus areas include digital skills programmes for youth, workforce skill development, and establishing comprehensive digital skills frameworks, the statement continued.

The statement highlighted that by fostering collaboration, sharing actionable insights, and addressing challenges, the working group aims to strengthen Qatar's digital skills ecosystem and contribute to building an advanced, future-ready digital society.

The Digital Skills Working Group is a cornerstone of Qatar's strategic efforts to accelerate digital transformation and establish an integrated ecosystem that promotes innovation, collaboration, and growth across all sectors.