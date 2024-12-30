Uttar Pradesh News: Man Sets National Highway On Fire For Instagram Reel UP Police Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a bid to end 2024 with a "blast," a social user set the road on fire for Instagram Reel.

A man, identified as Bilal, was recently captured igniting a fire on National Highway 2 in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

In the video, Bilal wrote "2024" with on the asphalt road and then lit it to flames as he stood in front of his car.

| Bengaluru resident's fight with BlinkIt for free 1 litre oil goes

Reportedly done for the sake of New Year-themed content, the dangerous stunt grabbed attention on social media and went viral almost immediately.

The video was shared by an X user who had tagged the police, saying, "Please take cognisance".

The caption read,“This man named Sheikh Bilal stood in front of a Thar vehicle on National Highway-2 and poured petrol on the highway in Fatehpur, UP and set the road on fire.”

| Watch | Ponting tries to break-down Rohit's chat with Siraj, Akash at MCG Watch the video here:| Puppy responds to a scam call from police officer | Watch viral video

Fatehpur Police reacted to the viral video and took prompt action against the digital content creator. Bilal was detained for violating road safety laws.

“On receiving information in the case, the Kotwali police station arrested the accused and took necessary legal action,” Fatehpur Police replied on the X user's post.

Bilal isn't the only content creator ready to go the extra mile for the sake of likes; in recent times, several social media users have been performing dangerous stunts to make their digital content look better.

| Viral Video: Girl beats up former boyfriend at his wedding | Watch

In a similar reel-on-road incident in Delhi, two men dressed as 'Spiderman ' were booked for performing stunts on the road. One of these Spiderman was seen on the bonnet of a car on Dwarka roads. While the other was booked for performing stunts on a scooty.

Earlier this year, two Pune teenagers risked their lives by pulling off a dangerous stunt. In the viral clip, the teen girl was seen hanging from the edge of a building with the support of a boy who held onto her hand from atop.

This craze for Reels has been called out by social media users time and again. However, digital content creators don't seem to be paying heed.



