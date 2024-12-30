Turkey sets day-ahead energy prices at end of year

(MENAFN) The greatest price volume for one megawatt-hour on Turkey’s day-before spot market for Monday is set to be 3,000 Turkish liras at 9 AM, 10 AM as well as between 2 PM and 5 PM regional time (0600, 0700, 1100-1400 GMT), as per released by formal data on Sunday.



The smallest volume will be at 1,424.09 liras between 2AMlocal time (2300 GMT), the figures revealed.



The Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) figures for the business rate for Monday's energy market displays a surge of 39.6 percent to nearly 1.58 billion liras compared to Sunday.



The arithmetical as well as weighted regular energy prices on the day-before spot market are intended as 2,456.97 liras and 2,538.69 liras, respectively.



The greatest energy price volume for one megawatt-hour for Sunday was estimated at 2,700 Turkish liras at 6 PM local time (1500 GMT), while the smallest ratio was placed at 1,000 liras between 4 AM regional time (0100 GMT).

MENAFN30122024000045016755ID1109040571