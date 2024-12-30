Russia expresses openness to negotiations to resolve ongoing conflict in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Russia has expressed openness to negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but Russian Foreign Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any discussions must address the "root causes" of the crisis and reflect the realities on the ground. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Sunday, Lavrov stressed that talks must focus on resolving the underlying issues rather than simply addressing surface-level concerns.



Lavrov also highlighted the importance of ensuring that Ukraine remains neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear to remove long-term security threats to Russia posed by the West and NATO's expansion. He further stated that Ukraine must take specific steps to protect the rights, freedoms, and interests of Russian-speaking citizens, which he views as a crucial aspect of any potential agreement.



In contrast, Ukrainian officials have made it clear that they are not yet ready to engage in talks with Russia. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, stated on December 12 that Ukraine lacks the necessary support from the West to enter negotiations from a position of strength. This statement underscores the ongoing division between the two sides on the terms of any potential peace talks.



As tensions remain high, the path to a negotiated settlement seems uncertain, with both sides maintaining differing views on what conditions would be acceptable for meaningful dialogue.

