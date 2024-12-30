Telangana's Mega Job Fair Was Inaugurated by Dr. Viinay Sarikonda on 28 Dec 2024 and 2400 Unemployed Youth was Given Spot Job Offer Letters

(MENAFN- Kinderlot tech ) Mega Job Mela was held On 28th December 2024 in Sree Sai Garden Function Hall, Madhapur, 100 Feet Road, Hitech City, Hyderabad From 8am To 1Pm



Telangana Mega Job Mela was Inaugurated By Dr.Viinay Sarikonda Renowned Global Entrepreneur,Doctor & Business Man.



Dr.Viinay Sarikonda said he will Create new Jobs in AI & Semiconductors, as Semiconductors industry need more than 1 lakh Employees in 1 year in india. Semiconductors industry is going to boom the jobs in india.



He also said there is rapid growth in Healthcare industry. Healthcare jobs have huge demand in foreign countries like USA, Europe, GCC.



He said he will Create more than 5000 jobs within 3months in Healthcare sector like Doctors, Nurses, care givers, Technicians, Medical Coding and Medical Tourism Industry.



The Job Fair Is Organised by Mannan Khan With Collabration & Support Of Merit Maxx Healthcare 24/7 Tech



Many MNC Companies and Domestic Companies has Participated in the Job Mela and Offered Jobs in Various Sectors & Various Positions.



Over 100 Companies offered Spot Offer Letters in Various Sectors in Pharma, Banks, Healthcare, IT& ITes firms, Education, Hospitality, Automobile industry, Sales & Marketing.



Candidates From 10th to Any degree has Participated in Job Mela.



Freshers and Experienced youth From All Over india has Participated and all the interviews were conducted at the venue and offered Spot Offer letters



Many Work from home jobs were available in the job fair For Women Empowerment and safety



Mann Khan & Dr. Viinay Sarikonda has provided more than 21k Jobs till now from all over India with out charging any penny.



More than 12000 people attended the Telangana Mega Job Fair



Mega Job Fair has Created more than 2400 Jobs and this was Golden Opportunity For Unemployed Youth.



