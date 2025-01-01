Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® And The GR-R-REATEST Cereal Icon Danced His Way Through The 2024 Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This year, Tony the Tiger, who has always been the ultimate mascot to encourage confidence and optimism, continued his legacy to bring big fun, and even more gr-r-reatness to his namesake game. Tony joined fans in the to dance along to a new rendition of the nostalgic 90's song, "Hey Tony," and even debuted a new dance move of his own. With this updated version of "Hey Tony" used as the backbeat to the in-stadium dance along, Tony used his lovable personality to encourage fans to get up and dance in the "Sun City."

"Tony has been the ultimate mascot to inspire confidence and gr-r-reatness for generations," said Laura Newman, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "When we were thinking about ways to add to the excitement this year, we naturally turned to our roots – and a fan favorite from the early 90's – and brought fans in on the fun for a truly nostalgic gameday experience."

In addition to the fun throughout the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger initiative teamed up with DonorsChoose to make a game-changing donation to Riverside Middle School by providing resources for vital sports programs, so that all kids have an opportunity to play. As of this year, Mission Tiger has donated over $4 million to participating schools in all 50 states.



The 26th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta, presented by El Paso Live, kicked off the festivities the night before the game with local bands, university pep rallies and a thrilling battle of the bands. On gameday, fans also enjoyed the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Pre-Game Fan Party at Glory Field starting at 8:30 a.m. (MT) that featured music, games, giveaways and a special appearance by Tony the Tiger himself as fans get hyped to cheer on their favorite teams.

About WK Kellogg Co®

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve.

Through our sustainable business strategy –Feeding HappinessTM

– we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit .

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission TigerTM

Mission TigerTM launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $3 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports and Mission TigerTM has created over 2 million kids' sports and play experiences (and counting!). If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission TigerTM middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose. DonorsChoose is the biggest crowd-funding platform for school needs in the US. With this donation, money goes directly to middle school sports programs for the specific and approved needs teachers and coaches have identified. Check out DonorsChoose/MissionTiger.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.5 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.

About Sun Bowl Association

The Sun Bowl Association is a volunteer based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The Sun Bowl Association, with the help of over 700 volunteers, promotes and serves the El Paso community and features a year-round schedule of events, culminating with the Annual Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl football game.

The Sun Bowl Association was founded in 1935 with a threefold purpose: 1) to present a football attraction of national importance, 2) to promote El Paso and the Southwest and 3) to generate tourist income for the area. On Oct. 18, 1934, at a meeting of the El Paso Kiwanis Club, Dr. Brice Schuller suggested that the club sponsor a football game on New Year's Day, matching an El Paso High School All-Star Team against a worthy opponent. The motion was passed unanimously. It was decided to ask for public suggestions as to the name of this annual game, and the name "Sun Bowl" was submitted by Dr. C.M. Hendricks, who became the first president of the Sun Bowl Association.

