Rally In Support Of Prisoners Of War, Missing Defenders Held In Ternopil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A rally in support of prisoners of war and missing defenders was held in the center of Ternopil on Sunday.

One of the participants, Viktoriia Demchuk, the sister of a missing fighter, shared her thoughts with an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The goal of our rally is to remind the public that there are defenders currently in enemy captivity who need our help through publicity so they are not forgotten, found, and returned home. My brother, a fighter with the 47th Magura Brigade, has been missing for six months. These rallies are currently the only way to 'shout' about what hurts – that my brother disappeared. I dream of him being found and returned home," she said.



























Participants in the rally held posters with messages such as "Where is my brother from the 47th Magura Mechanized Brigade?", "Return my father from the 47th Mechanized Brigade," "Don't be silent, captivity kills," and "Find and return my heart," among others.