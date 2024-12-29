War Update: 133 Clashes Since Day-Start, Intense Russian Assaults In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 133 combat engagements have been recorded along the frontlines since the early hours of Sunday, December 29. The Russians attacked Ukraine's positions most actively in Kursk region, where Ukraine's defenders repelled 16 assault and 19 battles are in progress.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Today, the Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, employing artillery. The settlements of Tymofiivka, Bachivsk, Senkivka, Berylivka, and Oleksandrivka have been targeted.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Hatyshche area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian army attacked the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces six times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Lozova. Another clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, enemy attacks were reported near Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Platonivka, Pershotravneve, Nadiia, Makiivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Ivanivka, and Bilohorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 15 attacks, and six clashes are still underway. In addition, enemy airstrike targeted Serhiivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made a futile attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians launched five assault operations near Chasiv Yar. Two attacks by are currently in progress.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the Shcherbynivka and Toretsk areas, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army has already made 26 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Vovkove, Solone, Novo-olenivka, Novovasylivka, and Novoyelyzavetivka. Ukraine's defense forces have already repelled 22 attacks.“The enemy is suffering major casualties,” the General Staff noted.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked Ukraine's units 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ukrainka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhivka, and Dachne. Four battles are underway.

In the Vremivka direction, the Russian army carried out 17 attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Kostiantynopilske, Yantarne, Uspenivka, Kostiantynopil, Dachne, and Pryvilne. Four clashes are ongoing. Enemy aircraft performed guided bomb strikes on the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Rozlyv. and Komar, dropping a total of nine bombs.

The enemy ran no active operations in the Orikhiv , Huliaipole , and Prydniprovia directions.

In Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 16 attacks while 19 clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 152 artillery rounds on Ukraine's positions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 158 clashes took place on the front last day, with the Pokrovsk axis reported as the hottest.