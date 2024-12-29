Qatar Condoles Republic Of Korea On Victims Of Plane Crash At Muan International Airport
12/29/2024 2:00:18 PM
Doha: The State of Qatar voiced its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Republic of Korea, over the victims of the plane crash at Muan International Airport in the southwest of the country, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Republic of Korea in this tragic incident.
